Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $22,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,194.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.08. 28,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,776. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $626.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.