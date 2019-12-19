Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948,539 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.73% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $28,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,852,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 559,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 265,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 141,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 125,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NTB. TheStreet upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NTB stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.