Beaxy Price Hits $0.0062 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $1,928.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.60 or 0.06531640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030427 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,651,489 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.