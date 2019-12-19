Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Insider Purchases £197,835 in Stock

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) insider Adrian Cox bought 36,300 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.17) per share, with a total value of £197,835 ($260,240.73).

Shares of BEZ traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 535 ($7.04). 1,293,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 546.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 572.01. Beazley PLC has a one year low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a one year high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 616 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 586.33 ($7.71).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

