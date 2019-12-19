Bernt G. Iversen II Sells 8,333 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total value of $4,670,729.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,527.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TDG stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $572.15. 74,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $558.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.02. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.46 and a 52-week high of $581.07. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.17.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.