Bitblocks (BBK) Price Tops $0.0066

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 305.7% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Bitblocks has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $117,310.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00059604 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00086700 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061899 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.36 or 0.99859122 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 212,676,785 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

