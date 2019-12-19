Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.0388 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $714,406.00 and $161.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000227 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

