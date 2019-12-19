BitCoin One Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One BitCoin One token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoin One has a total market capitalization of $30,142.00 and approximately $685.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00185621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.01179882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitCoin One

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,494,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,494,861 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

