Bitcoin Planet 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059035 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00062014 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00601179 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00237096 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004943 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00086875 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.