Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Reaches $3.87 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00053611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $516,352.00 and approximately $15,707.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005625 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001341 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011845 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 133,415 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

