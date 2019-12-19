Bitcoin SV Price Tops $84.35 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest, Bitfinex, Kucoin and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $519.16 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit, IDAX, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Kraken, HitBTC, Koinex, BigONE, Huobi, Hotbit, YoBit, Coinbit, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Bitrue, CoinEx, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Korbit, OTCBTC, Bibox, Binance, CoinBene, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bitkub, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, BX Thailand, WazirX, MBAex, CoinZest, FCoin, Poloniex, Coinsquare and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

