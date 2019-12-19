BitcoiNote (BTCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25,134.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $25,134.00 and $385.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,047,419 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

