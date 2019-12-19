BitcoinZ Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $652,451.00 and $2,336.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00399360 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00073925 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00104063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001095 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,927,235,214 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Crex24, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

