Bitcore (BTX) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $184.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, QBTC and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,196.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.01781974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.02601801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00556605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00660353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00052176 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,994,296 coins and its circulating supply is 17,493,337 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Exrates and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.