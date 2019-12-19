BitDegree (BDG) Price Tops $0.0009

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX and Tidex. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a market cap of $319,542.00 and $72.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.88 or 0.06588183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028314 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002582 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.