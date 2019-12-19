BitSend Price Down 18.2% This Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, SouthXchange and Livecoin. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $164,494.00 and $469.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00600883 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001071 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,572,100 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

