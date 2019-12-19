BitTube Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,833.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $8,833.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00657879 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003626 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001785 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 222,153,629 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

