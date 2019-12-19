Blackmoon (BMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.16 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $2,575.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001579 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01185321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmooncrypto.com. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG.

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

