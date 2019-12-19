BLOCKv Trading Up 25.2% Over Last Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BLOCKv has a market cap of $4.86 million and $2,243.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.01182853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120373 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

