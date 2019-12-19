Blue Protocol Market Cap Tops $167,893.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $167,893.00 and $62.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.73 or 0.06545417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00028859 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

BLUE is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

