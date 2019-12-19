Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) will post sales of $55.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.32 million and the highest is $55.81 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $50.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $212.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.77 million to $213.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $239.05 million, with estimates ranging from $221.92 million to $257.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

BRG opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 190.80 and a current ratio of 190.80. The company has a market cap of $264.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio is 90.28%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.