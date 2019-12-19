Bluzelle (BLZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $332,048.00

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $51.55 and $10.39. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $332,048.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.06651907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,848,303 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $10.39, $18.94, $50.98, $24.68, $5.60, $51.55, $7.50, $24.43, $32.15, $13.77 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

