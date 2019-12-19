Bread Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Bread has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $21.42 million and approximately $969,452.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003379 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Cobinhood, Tokenomy and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00186166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01190555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Cobinhood, OKEx and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

