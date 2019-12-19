BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBIO. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.01.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

