Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 69.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 139.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 192,208 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Broadwind Energy by 117.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 219,989 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN remained flat at $$1.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 28,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.77. Broadwind Energy has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

