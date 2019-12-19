Brokerages Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,421. The stock has a market cap of $712.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $67.61 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.