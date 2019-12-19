Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 target price on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.09.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

