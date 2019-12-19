Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $78.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,277,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

