Brokerages Anticipate Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post sales of $12.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chromadex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.52 million. Chromadex posted sales of $9.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full year sales of $45.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 million to $46.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $66.57 million, with estimates ranging from $64.86 million to $68.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 137.97% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDXC. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chromadex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.40. Chromadex has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 298,126 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chromadex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Chromadex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,279,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

