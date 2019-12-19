Brokerages Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Suncor Energy reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,152,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,276,000 after acquiring an additional 243,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616,590 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142,227 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,681,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,791,000 after acquiring an additional 269,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,994,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,578,000 after acquiring an additional 859,989 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. 82,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.