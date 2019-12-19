Brokerages Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Suncor Energy reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,152,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,276,000 after acquiring an additional 243,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616,590 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142,227 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,681,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,791,000 after acquiring an additional 269,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,994,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,578,000 after acquiring an additional 859,989 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. 82,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply