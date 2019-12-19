Brokerages Anticipate Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to post sales of $259.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.20 million. Wright Medical Group posted sales of $238.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full-year sales of $927.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $926.24 million to $929.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

WMGI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $30.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 229.08, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Julie D. Dewey sold 119,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $3,537,885.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $5,562,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,912 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth $301,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,046,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 290,208 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

