Brokerages Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.52. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BECN. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 3,207,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,886,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

