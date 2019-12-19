Brokerages Expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) will post $11.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boxlight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.09 million and the highest is $11.60 million. Boxlight reported sales of $11.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year sales of $39.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $39.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.04 million, with estimates ranging from $43.07 million to $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 93.01%.

BOXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boxlight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boxlight by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

