Brokerages Expect Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. Extreme Networks reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $893.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

