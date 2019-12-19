Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Bruker posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Bruker stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,272. Bruker has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $360,543.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 21.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

