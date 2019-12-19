BTC Lite (BTCL) Reaches Market Cap of $29,593.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $29,593.00 and $142.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.68 or 0.06515550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030330 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001471 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

