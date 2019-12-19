Bytom (BTM) Price Tops $0.0678 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, HitBTC, Kucoin and OTCBTC. Bytom has a market cap of $67.97 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00556605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008991 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000489 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM, LBank, CoinEgg, BigONE, OKEx, BitMart, EXX, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, Bibox, RightBTC, Neraex, Huobi, CoinEx, HitBTC, FCoin, OTCBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

