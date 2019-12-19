Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Caesarstone worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Caesarstone by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 29.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 116.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

CSTE opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Caesarstone Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

