California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 15,181 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Athenex worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATNX. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Athenex by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Athenex by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,046,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,230,851.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manson Fok acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,869,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,818,337.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 134,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,884 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Athenex Inc has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 146.51% and a negative return on equity of 98.13%. Analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Athenex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

