California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of German American Bancorp. worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $32,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

German American Bancorp. Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

