California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,018 Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $107,577.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $494,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,589.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,450. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RARX shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

RARX stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

