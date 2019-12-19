California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Kornit Digital worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Kornit Digital by 15.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,954,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 390,395 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 268.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after acquiring an additional 649,662 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 981,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,077,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,234,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

KRNT stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

