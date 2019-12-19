California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.33 Million Position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 31.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 32.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. UBS Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.55.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

