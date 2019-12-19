California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of ArQule worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArQule in the second quarter worth about $29,876,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArQule by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,203,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,745 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,727,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,419,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARQL. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $20.16 on Thursday. ArQule, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArQule Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

