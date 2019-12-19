California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 404,002 Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 404,002 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of LendingClub worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LendingClub news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,116 shares in the company, valued at $633,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Valerie Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $470,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. LendingClub Corp has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

