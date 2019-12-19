Canaccord Genuity Raises GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $52.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

GrubHub stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 955,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Richman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,390.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,572 shares of company stock worth $189,321 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

