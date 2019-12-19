Cashaa (CAS) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $5,228.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and IDEX. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01185321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.