Castle (CSTL) Trading Up 34.2% Over Last 7 Days

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Castle has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $56,625.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00062014 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00601179 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,129,024 coins and its circulating supply is 15,742,661 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

