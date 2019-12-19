Centrality Hits Market Capitalization of $134.48 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $134.48 million and approximately $326,634.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Centrality has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.01182853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120373 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,442,193 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

