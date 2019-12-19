Cfra Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to Hold

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. 3,144,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,590,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

